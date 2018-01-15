The Port Hardy campus of NIC holds its grand opening on Jan. 18th. Photo courtesy North Island College.

PORT HARDY, B.C.- It’s an exciting time for the educational sector on the North Island.

The Mount Waddington North Island College campus will hold its grand opening on Thursday. The college has recently relocated from its existing facilities to a new space at the Thunderbird Mall.

Residents are invited to the Mall on Granville Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on January 18th.

The event will be hosted by the school and NIC President John Bowman.

The $1.4 million campus includes a new, student-centered library and learning commons, interactive technology and other amenities. Classes began at the Thunderbird Mall facility on January 2nd.

Students can utilize a quiet study and meeting spaces, along with several electronic collections, including 24/7 access to approx. 166,000 e-books, 78 research databases and 25,500 streaming videos.

The campus will host multiple courses, including the ever-growing Tourism and Hospitality Management Certificate program, and Kwak’wala language courses.

In addition to Thursday’s grand opening, there will be an open house beforehand, from 2 to 4 p.m.