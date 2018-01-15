Health Minister Adrian Dix has released the report on a review of Island Health’s IHealth system. The report, put together by Ernst & Young, showed that there was deep mismanagement of the project.

It was not properly planned or implemented and ran into issues that could have been preventable if Island Health had have followed advice from other agencies with similar experiences. IHealth is also significantly delayed and it’s expected it will take at least $54 million above the $173 million budget to get the program in place.

Dix says he’s “deeply troubled” by the findings in the report and that he’ll be appointing a mediator to support stakeholders moving forward. You can find a link to the report at this website.



