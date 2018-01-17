Strathcona Regional District is getting connected thanks to some government funding. $45.4 million is going to the SRD’s Connected Coast project.

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable is going to be installed along the northern BC coastline from Prince Rupert to Vancouver and then around Vancouver Island.

That’ll give 154 rural and remote communities, including 56 First Nations communities, an opportunity to connect to high-speed internet. SRD Chair Michele Babchuk says high-speed internet is crucial in today’s world:

SRD Chair Michele Babchuk says it’s been a long time coming:

The money for the project is coming from the federal Connect to Innovate program, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, and the Connecting British Columbia program. The SRD says about 175,000 people should benefit from the project.