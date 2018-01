It’s time to butt out. Today marks the first day of BC Ferries going completely smoke-free.

That means you won’t be able to smoke on any BC Ferries including all vessels and terminals. You’re also not allowed to smoke in your car while on BC Ferries property.

The new policy applies to tobacco and any other substance, including e-cigarettes. BC Ferries says it’s going smoke-free to benefit the health of its customers and employees.