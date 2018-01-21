War Amps Key Tags get mailed out this week as the organization celebrates a big milestone. That being its 100th anniversary.

Jamie Lunn, The War Amps Public Awareness Officer, says the organization plays an important role in the lives of amputees:

Lunn says people are grateful for their help:

The Key Tag program got started after the Second World War to give returning amputee veterans meaningful employment and to provide a public service.

If you lose your keys the person who finds them can call the number on the tag or drop them in a mailbox and they’ll be couriered back to you.