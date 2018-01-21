The government says it’s just another indication that its fiscal plan is built on a solid foundation.

This comes after Moody’s has confirmed British Columbia’s AAA long-term credit rating. The Moody’s report cites the province’s strong economy, the government’s prudent fiscal management and budgeting safeguards.

British Columbia is the only province with a triple-A rating with all three international credit rating agencies. Minister of Finance Carole James calls the announcement positive news as the NDPs gear up to deliver the 2018 budget.