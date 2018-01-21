Crews flying above the water during the search. Photo courtesy Carmen Christensen.

STORIES BEACH, B.C.- Officials have confirmed that one person has died in an ATV accident near Campbell River on Sunday afternoon.

Three people, including two teens, were reportedly attempting to cross Woods Creek, which was overflowing.

Search and Rescue, RCMP and the Canadian Coast Guard all attended the Stories Beach area, along Wavecrest Road and Seabreeze Drive.

One teen was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately, the other student involved passed away.

A third individual is still missing, as of Sunday night. The search was halted due to darkness and is set to resume at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.