Crews flying above the water during the search. Photo courtesy Carmen Christensen.

UPDATE, Monday, Jan. 22nd: Campbell River RCMP have confirmed that two people have died as a result of an ATV accident on Sunday afternoon.

Three people, including two teens, were attempting to cross Woods Creek, which was overflowing.

One of the teens was located and taken to hospital.

The other teen was found deceased last night, as crews searched for the third individual. The search was halted due to darkness last night, but resumed Monday morning.

The individual was found deceased today and their body was recovered.

STORIES BEACH, B.C.- Officials have confirmed that one person has died in an ATV accident near Campbell River on Sunday afternoon.

Three people, including two teens, were reportedly attempting to cross Woods Creek, which was overflowing.

Search and Rescue, RCMP and the Canadian Coast Guard all attended the Stories Beach area, along Wavecrest Road and Seabreeze Drive.

One teen was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately, the other teen involved passed away.

A third individual is still missing, as of Sunday night. The search was halted due to darkness and is set to resume at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.