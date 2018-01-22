One of Campbell River’s own is headed to the Olympics. Teal Harle will represent Canada on the Freestyle Skiing team.

The 21-year-old heads to South Korea coming off back-to-back FIS World Cup gold medal wins, taking the top spot in slopestyle last year in Switzerland and yesterday in California.

Harle started skiing in the Nancy Greene program when he was six-years-old, learned about freestyle skiing when he was nine and entered his first competition when he was 12.

The 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang get underway on February 9th.