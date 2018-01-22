PORT ALICE, B.C.- The Island District Emergency Response Team was called in to Port Alice this weekend.

According to a press release, the Port Hardy/Port Alice RCMP were notified on Saturday, January 21st of a domestic assault that occurred over the previous two days at a residence in Port Alice.

The victim had reported that she had been assaulted twice. She said she was also threatened with a firearm but was able to leave the residence.

Due to the presence of firearms in the home, and the nature of the report, the Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

The units attended the residence, where a 31 year old man surrendered to police without incident.

Police found numerous firearms and ammunition on the property.

The man is being held in custody and faces multiple criminal charges.

These include:

Assault with a Weapon

Careless Use of a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats

Mischief Under $5000, and many other firearms-related offenses

The man’s name has not yet been released.