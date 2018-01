It was a rude wake-up call early this morning for residents of the island .. A tsunami warning for coastal BC has been cancelled. The warning was called by Emergency Management BC just after 2 am when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 250 kilometers southeast of Chiniak, Alaska. That warning was cancelled two hours later. Sirens wailed in Tofino where residents and tourists gathered at an emergency center. There have been no reports of injuries. Three aftershocks have been reported.