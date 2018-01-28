Island Health some tips for people to help beat the flu.

The agency say influenza season is here and that it can be serious. The flu kills roughly 3,500 Canadians a year.

Island Health says if you do get it the best thing to do is rest at home, but people like the elderly, the young or who have chronic diseases or other health conditions should get medical care early.

While bed rest, plenty of fluids, and taking acetaminophen is enough for most people there are signs you should seek more medical attention.

Those include no improvement after three or four days, difficulty breathing, and chest or abdominal pain. You can find more tips on beating the flu at Island Health’s website.

