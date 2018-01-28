You’ve got about one month left to give your feedback on electoral reform in British Columbia.

The government is encouraging people to share their thoughts and help shape the referendum that will determine how B.C. votes in the future.

The public engagement gives you a chance to learn about different voting systems and to do a questionnaire on various aspects of the upcoming referendum.

So far more than 31,000 British Columbians have visited the website and more than 11,000 have finished the questionnaire. You can find the questionnaire at the B.C. government’s website.