The provincial government and Indigenous leaders say they’re committed to reducing the number of Indigenous children in the child-welfare system.

This comes after an emergency meeting between the province and the First Nations Leadership Council this week hosted by federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.

The government says Indigenous children and families continue to be over-represented in the system.

To help address that issue the province, the First Nations Leadership Council and the Government of Canada have signed a commitment aimed at child-welfare reform.

It involves a tripartite working group focused on addressing policy and legislative frameworks related to First Nations children and families.

It’s also focused on improving relations, identifying potential governance models for First Nations communities and targeting investments in programs that support prevention, cultural connections, family reunification and First Nations’ right to self-governance.