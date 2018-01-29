VICTORIA, B.C.- Service BC and BC Transplant are celebrating the success of their partnership over the last few years.

Since 2015, 60,000 residents have registered as organ donors.

The collaboration between the two organizations has resulted in over 18,000 people registering at Service BC offices between April and December 2017.

That’s an increase of 4 per cent from the previous year.

“Organ donations save lives. Our staff at Service BC play a vital role in helping people learn more about registering to be an organ donor,” said Jinny Sims, BC’s Minister of Citizens’ Services.

““These dedicated workers not only provide thoughtful guidance and the knowledge that people need to make this important decision, but also information on how to talk to their family members about their choice.”

BC Transplant estimates that there are close to 640 people in British Columbia waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

For more on organ donation in BC, visit www.transplant.bc.ca.