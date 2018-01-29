VICTORIA, B.C.- The Vancouver Canucks and BC’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions have teamed up to end the stigma around substance use.

Through a new public awareness campaign, the two groups hope to discredit false stereotypes by showing that addiction can impact anyone.

One of the major goals is to show people that substance abuse is not a moral failure, but a serious health issue that deserves compassion and support.

“Addiction is often a response to deep pain or trauma, and stigma drives our loved ones to act and live in dark silence,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“We need to knock down the walls of silence and encourage courageous conversations between friends, family and co-workers struggling with substance use, so they feel supported in seeking treatment and recovery.”

The Canucks will display videos supporting the campaign at Rogers Arena, until June.

The provincial government is investing $322 million over the next three years to help save lives, end stigma and improve access to support services for people that are struggling.