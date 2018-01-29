PORT HARDY, B.C.- The BC Aware campaign is underway, and the District of Port Hardy is marking the event.

The campaign aims to promote online security. The District is offering tips on their Facebook page all week to make sure you don’t fall victim to a cyber-crime.

One tip includes creating a strong password for any online accounts you might have. This includes using a combination of letters, numbers and symbols and making sure you use eight characters or more. The BC Aware campaign runs through the February 9th.

You can follow along with the District’s tips through their Facebook page at this link.