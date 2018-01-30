PORT HARDY, B.C.- Time is running out for you to give feedback on future plans to implement medical cannabis dispensaries in Port Hardy.

The public survey issued by the District closes on Wednesday, January 31st.

Last year, recommendations were brought forward to council by a Cannabis Advisory Planning Committee ahead of the federal government’s planned legalization of marijuana.

Some of these include that any future dispensaries not be allowed within 150 metres of a school, or within 100 metres of a playground or library.

It was also suggested that no more than two dispensaries be allowed in the District and there must be at least 200 metres between facilities.

Business hours were recommended to be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A full list of the recommendations can be found here.

A public survey was then launched, to hear what residents had to think, based off of the suggestions from the committee. The survey can be found at this link.