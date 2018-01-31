PORT MCNEILL, B.C.- WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be making a stop in Port McNeill next month.

The program is an interactive career fair, and a way for students to find a job path that suits them.

The tour will be at North Island Secondary on Tuesday, Feb. 6th. It will be open to the public between 3:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“Our government is working to ensure students and parents have the information they need to make decisions about education and training in B.C.,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, in a provincial release.

“Find Your Fit gives students in Port McNeill an insider’s view of careers that will help them build a bright future for themselves, and strong B.C. communities.”

There will be up to 16 career stations set up during the event. These will give students the chance to take part in hands-on, work-related activities, such as creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure.

The release states that the stations will help students find a career that interests them. A labour market information station will also be available, so students can dig deeper into their career choice.

“The latest data shows that there are more than 130,000 job opportunities opening throughout our region,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for the North Island, in the release.

“The Find Your Fit tour stop in Port McNeill allows students and parents to learn about these careers and the education they will need to enter those fields.”

A full list of Find Your Fit tour dates can be found through workbc.ca.