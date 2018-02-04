New BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson with NIC President John Bowman at an event in 2015. Photo by Justin Goulet/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio.

VANCOUVER, B.C.- The provincial Liberals have a new leader, and his name is Andrew Wilkinson.

He’s a former Minister of Advanced Education. Minister of Justice, and Attorney General.

Wilkinson narrowly defeated former Surrey mayor, Dianne Watts on the fifth ballot Saturday night.

At 60 years old, he was the oldest candidate in the race. and had caucus support from 13 MLAs.

One of his messages in his victory speech was to fight the upcoming referendum on electoral reform.

With last night’s results, Wilkinson became the third elected leader of the party in 25 years, succeeding Christy Clark and Gordon Campbell.

He also currently serves as the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena.