ALERT BAY, BC- BC Ferries is advising customers of a schedule cancellation on the North Island this week.

The crew of the Mv Quadra II will be undertaking safety drills. This will lead to some cancellations between Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Sointula, for February 7th, 8th and 15th.

Cancellations are as follows:

11:35 AM leaving Port McNeill on Wednesday, Feb. 7th

12:20 PM leaving Alert Bay on Wednesday, Feb. 7th

1:10 PM leaving Port McNeill on Wednesday, Feb. 7th

1:45 PM leaving Sointula on Wednesday, Feb. 7th

11:35 AM leaving Port McNeill on Thursday, Feb. 8th

12:20 PM leaving Alert Bay on Thursday, Feb. 8th

1:10 PM leaving Port McNeill on Thursday, Feb. 8th

1:45 PM leaving Sointula on Thursday, Feb. 8th

11:35 AM leaving Port McNeill on Thursday, Feb. 15th

12:20 PM leaving Alert Bay on Thursday, Feb. 15th

1:10 PM leaving Port McNeill on Thursday, Feb. 15th

1:45 PM leaving Sointula on Thursday, Feb. 15th

In a statement on its website, the company apologized for any inconveniences this may cause for travelers.