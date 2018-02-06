The BC Coroners Service has made two recommendations in the wake of the Leviathan II tragedy.

That’s the whale-watching boat that sank off Plover Reefs near Tofino in October of 2015, killing six people.

Vancouver Island Regional director Jess Gunnarson says the service has wrapped up its investigation:

The recommendations the service is making are requiring lifejackets for all passengers on the outer decks of vessels greater than 15 gross tons carrying more than 12 passengers, and possibly requiring more classes of vessels to carry emergency position indicating radio beacons.

Gunnarson says the operator of Leviathan II is already working to ensure something like this never happens again:

The BC Coroners Service released its recommendations Tuesday.