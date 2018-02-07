PORT HARDY, B.C.- Drivers on Highway 19 were delayed Tuesday afternoon.

The Port Hardy RCMP received the initial call of a vehicle fire at around 3:30 p.m., according to Constable Eskesen. A cube truck was on fire.

“The highway reopened at about 1900 (7 p.m.)”, he said.

“The incident was about maybe two kilometres north of the Highway 30 junction on Highway 19.”

According to Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg, emergency crews let the fire “burn out”.

He said the local Tri-Port fire detachments did not respond.

Port Hardy Fire and Emcon Services attended the scene to help direct traffic.

No injuries were disclosed to 1240 Coast AM following the incident.