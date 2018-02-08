Port Alice is seeking a new member of council. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

PORT ALICE, B.C.- On Feb. 24th, residents will be able to vote in a by-election to name a new member of the Village of Port Alice’s council.

The nominations notice closed on Jan. 19th. Council currently has three members (Marnie Chase, Dave Stewart and Doug Worthington).

Chief Elections Officer and Port Alice’s Finance Officer, Bonnie Danyk, said council usually consists of four members.

Nominees for this by-election are:

Warren Beatty

Bruce Lloyd

Susan Mohler

Angela Yunker

All four are residents of Port Alice. General voting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24th at the Village of Port Alice Municipal Office between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

There will also be advanced voting opportunities. These include:

February 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Municipal Office

February 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal Office

There is no need to pre-register to vote, as registration will take place at the time of voting.

According to the Village’s website, voters will be required to make a declaration that they meet the following criteria:

18 years of age or older on general voting day

Canadian citizen

resident of BC for at least six months immediately preceding the day of registration

resident of OR registered owner of real property in the Village of Port Alice for at least 30 days immediately preceding the day of registration

not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified law

Voters must also provide two pieces of identification.

Danyk said preliminary results will be released through the Village’s website after the ballots are counted, with official results announced the following week.

The winning candidate will be sworn in to office on March 14th, 2018.