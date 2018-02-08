Dave Landon Motors will soon be known as Applewood Motors Port Hardy. Photo sourced from Google Maps.

PORT HARDY, B.C.- After 47 years of service on the North Island, Dave Landon Motors is getting a new name, and new ownership.

Todd Landon, Dealer Principal at the auto shop, said he’s sold the business to the Applewood Group.

“I think our decision was primarily based on my desire to have a little bit more personal time for myself and my family, and the fact that it’s been 37 years that I’ve actually been involved in the business,” he said.

“It’s more than enough time to call it a career.”

Once the switch is made, the business will be known as Applewood Motors Port Hardy.

Landon said he will not be involved in any decision-making, but Applewood has asked him to stay on for six months to help with training and the transition period.

“Beyond that, they would like to see me involved in some aspect, but I have no commitment at this point in time,” he said.

Landon explained that there will be no layoffs, and all current employees will stay on with the dealer.

“That was part of our agreement, and (Applewood) agreed to take all the staff as it is right now, and they will carry on with the group we have,” he explained.

Landon said Applewood initially approached him about six months ago to begin the process. He noted that he has received many congratulatory comments from fellow residents.

“I think for the most part, when people get to meet the ownership group, they’ll realize who they are (and) that they share similar values to what I do,” he said.

“It will be a similar type of feel.”

He said the new ownership will result in a larger inventory at the shop, more ability to finance people, and expanded training for staff.

The ownership change is scheduled for March 31st.