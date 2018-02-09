VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government is investing in hiring teachers.

It’s taking a series of actions to help address issues found by a Ministry of Education task force regarding teacher workforce challenges facing school districts, while long-term solutions are sought.

They include creating 100 more spaces in teacher education programs in in-demand fields such as special education, physics, and French, supporting programs to increase the number of Indigenous teachers in the province, and developing and enhancing materials and practices that promote recruitment and retention.

The task force found that since March public schools were able to fill most of the 3,700 full-time teaching positions required this year, but that has made recruitment and retention issues in some districts more challenging as teachers move from district to district.