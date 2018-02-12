TOFINO, B.C.- A University of Victoria student is dead after a surfing accident in Tofino this weekend.

Nijin John has been identified as the victim through a GoFundMe page that’s been started.

The page notes that John was a research student at UVic, and was a “beloved son, brother and a friend.” The campaign was started to help raise funds for funeral expenses.

The 27 year old died in a surfing incident near Lovekin Rock on Saturday. No other details have been released as to what exactly happened.

The fundraising page has a goal of $18,000 and so far, $16,460 has been raised in a little over a day. The GoFundMe campaign page can be seen through this link.