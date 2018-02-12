Councillor John Tidbury (first from the right) is set to receive the key to the city. Photo courtesy District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, BC- A longtime resident and community leader is set to be recognized by the District of Port Hardy.

Councillor John Tidbury is receiving the key to the city.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” he said, speaking with 1240 Coast AM on Monday.

Tidbury was born in Yorkshire, in the United Kingdom. He came to Port Hardy in 1970. Since then, he’s served in a number of roles in the community.

“I’m a Port Hardy Lions member, I’m a volunteer firefighter and I get involved in everything that has to be done in Port Hardy, that makes life more pleasant for people.”

He’s served as a Port Hardy councillor on and off since 1988.

“We’ve done lots of different projects over the years,” he said.

Tidbury said his ultimate goal is to always do what’s best for the community, and help residents however he can. He serves on a multitude of committees, including the Emergency Planning Committee, the Mt. Waddington Regional Transportation Committee and the Regional District of Mt. Waddington Board.

He’s set to receive the key to the city during a special ceremony at the Port Hardy Civic Centre on February 24th.