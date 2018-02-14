The Salvation Army Lighthouse Resource Centre could be moving to 7305 Market Street. Photo courtesy District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C.- The Salvation Army Lighthouse Resource Centre could be moving in the near future.

An application was made by the Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada to relocate the North Island facility from its current location at 8635 Granville Street to 7305 Market Street.

However, in order for the move to be approved, the property requires some rezoning.

To address this issue, the District of Port Hardy has set a public hearing for Tuesday, Feb. 27th at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers. The district is looking for public feedback on the move.

Due to the nature of the services the centre offers, emergency shelter definition has to be added to the zoning regulation for the property.

An emergency shelter is a place that can offer temporary sleeping accommodations for people in need of shelter on a short-term basis (to a maximum of 24 hours). Usage also includes drop-in meals.

Anyone hoping to review the proposed bylaw 1075-2018 can view the document at the District of Port Hardy Municipal Office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Feb. 27th.

Residents who believe the change will affect their interests will be able to speak at the hearing, or can mail in concerns or comments to the district office by 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 27th.