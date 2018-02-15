VICTORIA, B.C- BC Ferries is working on a new reservation system.

During an address to the Nanimo Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the company’s CEO Mark Collins mentioned the move.

A new website and mobile app are expected to accompany the reservation system, with all three changes planned to make BC Ferries more “Flexible”.

Travelers will be able to choose certain rates that let them change their ferry times, though the costs will vary depending on how flexible they’re looking to go with their travel schedule.

Rollout of the new system is set for the next 12 months, with the new website coming in November or December.