PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – Campbell River’s own Teal Harle represented Vancouver Island well at the 2018 Winter Games. Harle finished in fifth place in the medal round of the men’s ski slopestyle competition.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten won gold with a 95.00 on his first run. In slopestyle skiing, each athlete has three runs down a course, featuring rails and jumps. Their best overall score wins.

American Nick Goepper earned silver, while Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand placed third, notching a score of 92.40 on his second run. Great Britain’s James Woods finished in fourth.

Harle, the 21 year old from Campbell River, had 90.00 points on his final run, earning him the fifth place finish. Harle went into the games after back-to-back FIS World Cup gold medal wins.

Oakville, Ontario’s Evan McEachran placed sixth, with a score of 89.40.