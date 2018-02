Campbell River’s Teal Harle makes his Olympic debut today. The freestyle skier will be in the slopestyle competition.

Harle, who is 21-years-old, heads into today’s competition with back-to-back FIS World Cup gold medal wins.

He’s been competing since he was 12 and has been skiing since he was six. You can catch him in the slopestyle competition starting at 5:00pm PST.