PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – Years of practice have paid off for Cassie Sharpe.

The 25-year-old from Comox can now be called an Olympic gold medallist.

Sharpe bested the competition in today’s freestyle skiing halfpipe event in Pyeongchang, after rocking the qualifying rounds on Sunday.

In her second of three rounds, she posted a score of 95.80, good enough to win gold.

France’s Marie Martinod placed second, while America’s Brita Sigourney finished in third.