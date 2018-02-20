CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-The B.C. Salmon Farmers’ Association says it’s looking forward to the results of the provincial government’s audit of fish processing plants.

Of the 30 companies in B.C. authorized to discharge waste into the water 28 are part of the audit.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers’ Association is responsible for five of those. Executive Director Jeremy Dunn says they’re working with the government:

Dunn says the association is waiting to see what changes could be made:

The audit began in December after waste water from Brown’s Bay Packing near Campbell River tested positive for piscine reovirus. The province expects the audit to be wrapped up by the end of spring.