MOUNT WADDINGTON, BC- Groups can now apply for the 2018 Rural Tourism Action Grant.

The grant offers local organizations the chance to fund projects and initiatives within the Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) that promote the community as a tourist destination.

The primary goal is to help out rural economies by boosting their tourism sector.

In 2009, the RDMW teamed up with the local accommodation sector to instruct the province to levy a 2 per cent additional hotel room tax in Electoral Areas A, B, C, D and the Village of Port Alice.

The majority of revenue raised goes toward Vancouver Island North Tourism’s regional destination marketing activities. A small percentage of that tax levy is retained for community tourism projects.

Projects that are eligible for the grant include:

Community promotional tools, like signage, brochures and websites

Festivals and events

Building facade improvements

Capital projects directly related to improving rural destination marketing

Eligible applicants include:

Community organizations

Service clubs

Not-for-profit societies and social enterprises

First Nation governments within the bylaw area

The grant is not a 100 per cent grant. The recipient is expected to secure at least 50 per cent of project costs from other public or private sources before work can start or funds can be released.

Groups that have received the grant for two consecutive years of operation and expenditures that have been used for annual operational costs are not eligible for 2018.

More details can be found through this link. Application forms can be found here.

Applications must be submitted by September 30th, 2018.