The markets are having a better day after a bit of a dip on Tuesday. The TSX is up 140 points to 15,579 boosted by a majority of its sectors.

On Wall Street the Dow is gaining up 131 points to 25,095.

The Greenback has also strengthened against world currencies tied with continued growth in US Treasury Yields. The 10-year bond yields are up to 2.98 close to four year highs.

The US Federal Reserve will be releasing its January meeting minutes this afternoon, which investors will be picking apart looking for any indication of inflation concerns that could lead to another interest rate hike. The US policy maker has two planned this year, but is open to a third if necessary. The worry over an impending rate hike was a catalyst for a major sell-off across the globe earlier this month.

The price of oil is slowly dipping again as US currency gains.

Crude is down 0.26 to 61.53 a barrel. This is weighing down the Loonie, which has slid to 78.90 cents US.

Gold is up 1.30 to 1,332.