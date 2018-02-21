VICTORIA, B.C.- Greyhound is scrapping nine of its routes in British Columbia, including the only two it has on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Passenger Transportation Board has given the company the permission to end the routes because of financial reasons.

Greyhound says declining ridership in the province is costing it $35,000 a day.

The two Vancouver Island routes are Victoria to Vancouver and Victoria to Nanaimo.

In its decision the board says it can’t force Greyhound to incur losses indefinitely.

