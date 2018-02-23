The provincial government is looking to make its interactions with the private liquor industry more efficient.

It’s put together a panel of industry representatives to provide recommendations on how to do that.

The panel is going to be chaired by Mark Hicken, the government’s liquor policy adviser. It’ll advise on possible law and policy reforms regarding how government responsibilities, regulations and oversight affect outcomes for both businesses and the government.

The panel will be consulting with industry stakeholders as well. The government says it expects the panel’s recommendations in the spring.