BC Ferries lost $14.8 million between October and December of 2017.

The company reported its third quarter results Friday. In the same quarter the previous year BC Ferries lost just $4 million.

The company says because of the seasonality of ferry travel it typically makes more money in the first and second quarters which are then substantially reduced by losses in the third and fourth.

Overall earnings are down as well, with BC Ferries making $118.2 million through the first three quarters of 2016 compared to $100.9 of this fiscal year.

BC Ferries says there are a variety of reasons for the lower results, such as adding more round trips, the introduction of three new vessels, and higher maintenance costs.