CAMPBELL RIVER, BC- North Island College is offering some specialized training at its Campbell River campus.

Starting March 12th, students can learn how to become a BC wildfire firefighter through the BC wildfire crew member training program.

Certifications from the course include radio training, and occupational first aid. Teamwork is also going to be a major focus.

“This is one of the easiest ways to get industry certifications and qualifications you need to start working this summer,” said NIC wildfire instructor Henry Grierson, in a release from the college.

“From important safety training to the technical aspects of how fires are suppressed, we cover how to use hand tools and power pumps, along with information about air support from helicopters and air tankers.”

The course is currently underway in Port Alberni. The 13-day program starts at the Campbell River campus on March 12th.

Anyone interested in signing up can contact Sandy Rose at (250) 923-9728 or by email at sandra.rose@nic.bc.ca.