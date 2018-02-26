PORT ALICE, B.C.- The preliminary results are in, and it looks like Bruce Lloyd is Port Alice’s newest councillor.

General voting day was on Saturday, after a series of advance voting opportunities for members of the Port Alice communities.

Other candidates included Warren Beatty, Susan Mohler and Angela Yunker.

After the initial count, Bruce Lloyd received 103 votes, well ahead of the rest of the pack.

Beatty finished second, with 70 votes.

Once a final count is done, and if Lloyd is still the winner, he will be sworn into office on March 14th.