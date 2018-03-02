COMOX, B.C- Vancouver Island’s golden girl is coming back to Mt. Washington next week.

Cassie Sharpe will be heading up to Mt. Washington Alpine Resort on Saturday, March 10. Sharpe was one of four Olympic athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, winning the gold medal in women’s ski halfpipe.

Sharpe and her siblings began skiing at Mt. Washington, with her parents enrolling her in classes back in 2004.

“Mount Washington was a great place for our family,” said Don Sharpe, Cassie’s father, in a news release issued by the resort.

“The three kids would come to the resort with us, and they would spend the whole day riding and hanging out with friends. Sometimes it was difficult to get them to come home.”

Don was the former Director of Business Operations at Mt. Washington.

Cassie will be skiing next Saturday at Mt. Washington, and invited the community up to the resort.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Cassie up for her Ski with an Olympian morning” said Director of Sports, Mike Manara, in the release.

“It will be a fun morning where her friends and the Vancouver Island community can engage with Cassie while she gets some turns in at her home resort. I will be Cassie’s guide for the morning – not that she needs it, she has our trail map tattooed on her arm!”

Sharpe was also quoted in the news release, stating that the support and love from Vancouver Island has been “incredible”.

“I am pumped up to come back to see everyone and to get some turns with Mike and anyone who wants to join us”.

Cassie will also be hosting an open community event at Crown Isle Golf Resort from 5 pm to 8 pm, Friday, March 9th where Sharpe will be speaking on her experiences in PyeongChang.

The community event will be free, with a silent auction benefitting the Vancouver Island Mountain Sports Society.