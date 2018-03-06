PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents are invited to learn about being bear smart Wednesday night.

The District of Port Hardy’s Bear Smart Committee meets at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Hall tomorrow.

The Bear Smart initiative encourages communities and residents to reduce the number of human-wildlife conflicts. Another main goal of the program is to focus efforts on reducing the number of bears destroyed due to conflicts with humans, according to the District’s website.

In order for a community to achieve “bear smart” status, the region must meet certain criteria:

Prepare a bear hazard assessment of the community and surrounding area.

Prepare a bear/human conflict management plan that is designed to address the bear hazards and land-use conflicts identified in the previous step.

Revise planning and decision-making documents to be consistent with the bear/human conflict management plan.

Implement a continuing education program directed at all sectors of the community.

Develop and maintain a bear-proof municipal solid waste management system.

Implement “Bear Smart” bylaws prohibiting the provision of food to bears as a result of intent, neglect, or irresponsible management of attractants.

The District has a number of tips on its website on how you can reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

Some of these include never storing garbage or recycling outside, unless you’re using an approved bear-proof container or bear-proof enclosure, and never storing coolers outside, even clean and empty ones.

The District also has some tips on what to do if you see a bear.

If that happens, you are not supposed to run, give the bear space, leave the area or make a wide detour and watch for aggressive behaviors from the bear.

All bear sightings and conflicts should be reported immediately to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

For more details on staying safe around bears, and further information on the Bear Smart program, visit the District of Port Hardy’s website.