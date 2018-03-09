Job data for both Canada and the US is coming out today. Traders are watching to see how the North American markets react when the February jobs reports are released. Experts say Canada’s economic growth could be brought into question if the report shows a continued drop in employment first reported for January.

Across the border, a boost in job numbers could lead to more market volatility as investors make connections with rising inflation. The January job numbers for the US led to a major selloff as investors were concerned about inflation leading to more interest rate hikes from US policymakers.

Ahead of the report, the Loonie is slowly climbing once more from its tariff talk-related beating earlier this week, up to 77.63 cents US.

The price of oil is also up slightly to 60.60 a barrel.

Gold is continuing to slide from gains made earlier this week, down to 1,320 an ounce.