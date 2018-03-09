PORT HARDY, B.C- The North Island is getting a new pool.

In a news release sent out on Friday, the District of Port Hardy announced that they had received a grant from the federal government to the tune of $6 million, to be drawn from the gas tax fund. The funds are earmarked for a multiplex project, which has been a goal of municipal council since 2015.

According to the release, the facility’s Aquatic Centre will include a 25-metre pool containing lap lanes, a slide, a lazy river, beach entry, and a leisure area. A sauna and accessible hot tub are also included.

According to Acting Mayor Fred Robertson, a councillor with the district, the gas tax funding comes on top of planned borrowing and money from Marine Harvest Canada. With the funds, Robertson said the district was “pretty close” to making a decision on construction.

“It’s pretty close to shovel ready,” said Robertson.

He felt like council was in a “positive position”, and said they had some decisions to make. As for how the multiplex project could impact the “Hub” project being put together at the North Island Mall, Robertson was optimistic.

“If they’re looking for a space, it could have a really positive impact for them in the future,” said Robertson.

“They could use the civic centre right now. It might be a little large for their purposes.”