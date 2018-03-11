VICTORIA, B.C.-The province has released its Quarterly Environmental Enforcement Summaries for the first half of 2017.

It’s a list of the various environmental enforcement actions taken in British Columbia from January to June of last year. In total the province handed out more than $994,000 in penalties.

A notable one on the list from the region is a $6,900 fine, forfeiture of a firearm, and a five-year hunting suspension for killing wildlife not within open season by Michael William Hryko in Port Hardy.

There were also three stop work orders issued in Comox Valley, two against unnamed individuals and one against Forest Lakewood BC for unauthorized deposition of fill material.

The province says since 2006 it’s levied more than $14 million in environmental enforcement fines.