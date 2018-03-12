PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Mount Cain is hosting a special event this weekend.

Director of Fun and Promotions, Neil Borecky, said they’re inviting families for their annual Kids’ Fest.

“It’s Spring Break for the North and South Island for the next couple of weeks here, so we’re open the 17th to the 19th and the 23rd to the 26th,” he said.

The Kids’ Fest takes place this Saturday.

“We’re throwing on races, there’s going to be an obstacle course, snow sculpting, prizes, it’s a really good time and the weather’s supposed to be really nice this weekend so parents should come on up and bring their kids,” he explained.

Borecky said registration can be done at the park’s lodge the morning of, and kids will receive a bib to take part in the obstacle course.

“We’ve done this as far back as I can remember, and it’s a time for the rest of the mountain, maybe everyone puts aside their skiing and they all help out at the Kids’ Fest and cheer them on.”

Borecky said it’s been a fantastic season at the mountain.

“We’ve had some great snow over the last couple of weekends, we’ve had blue-bird weather. We’ve even shoveled off an ice rink up there, some volunteers put that together, so we’ve had some spicy little hockey games in the alpine, it’s been a great season.”

He noted that they’re planning to be open until April 7th.

“That last weekend, we’re open on the Saturday and then Sunday, we take all the T-bars down and we oil the cables up and put the machinery to bed.”

He said throughout the season, they have crews up at the mountain doing brush cutting and working on their larger machines.

“There’s always something to be done up there,” he said.

For more on what’s happening at Mount Cain, visit the park’s website.