VICTORIA, B.C.-A petition to bring BC Ferries back under provincial control has been handed over to the BC Government.

SRD Director for Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets Jim Abram delivered it on Monday. Abram has been a big backer of the petition, saying he believes the Ministry of Transportation should be in charge of the ferry system:

More than 16,000 people signed the petition. It was presented to the legislature by Adam Olsen, the Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

As it stands now the provincial government is doing a review of the ferry system, but that review is only looking at operations and not governance. Abram says the government should be looking at both:

You can see the original petition for yourself at this website.