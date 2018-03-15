VICTORIA, B.C.-With another long weekend just around the corner BC Ferries is adding some sailings. There will be 74 more between Vancouver and the island during Easter.

Of those 62 of the sailings will be on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route which BC Ferries says is its busiest one. Horseshoe Bay—Departure Bay is getting the other 12.

BC Ferries says it expects mid-day Thursday March 29th to late Friday morning and the afternoon of Monday, April 2nd to be the busiest times. You can find more details about the extra sailings at BC Ferries’ website.