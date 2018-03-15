POWELL RIVER, B.C.-North Island-Powell River’s MP says fighting for local jobs will be a top NDP priority when parliament resumes next week.

That’s Rachel Blaney’s response to U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canadian uncoated groundwood paper made at places like the Catalyst Paper Mill in Powell River.

She says the Liberal government can’t just “wait and hope” for President Trump to come around:

Blaney says we need leadership, not lip service, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to protecting jobs:

The tariffs are set at 22 per cent and come just four months after the U.S. hit the Canadian forestry industry with duties on softwood lumber and could cost the economy an estimated $64 billion. The paper affected by the tariffs is used for things like newspapers, directories, flyers, catalogues and books.